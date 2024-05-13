May 13, 2024
West Lowell Park Road closed after car hits telephone pole, gas main

By Alexa Zoellner
MT. MORRIS — West Lowell Park Road is closed from the Mt. Morris city limits to the intersection with North Moose Road after a vehicle hit a telephone pole and gas main.

The crash, which occurred around 11:12 a.m. Monday, May 13, in the 6000 block of West Lowell Park Road, caused a gas leak, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by Mt. Morris ambulance to a local hospital, he said. VanVickle did not know the status of the driver.

“They tried getting a helicopter, but it couldn’t fly due to mechanical issues,” VanVickle said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, which is a sedan, he said. As of 12:45 p.m., emergency responders were unable to get close enough to tell the exact make of the vehicle, VanVickle reported.

Polo, Mt. Morris and Oregon fire protection districts, ComEd and Nicor have responded to the scene, in addition to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

