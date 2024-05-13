Prophetstown’s annual John Crady Memorial 5K run set for June 1

Kate Wetzell of Prophetstown was the first woman to cross the finish line at the John Crady Memorial 5K in June 2021. (Whiteside News Sentinel)

PROPHETSTOWN — The fourth annual John Crady Memorial 5K Run will be Saturday, June 1, in Prophetstown.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Eclipse Square Memorial Park on the corner of state Route 78 and Railroad Street. For runners, the entry fee is $25. Online registration will be available until 5 p.m. May 23. Registration will also be available onsite at 7 a.m. June 1.

The run serves as a tribute to John Crady, who was an avid runner and golfer during his lifetime.

Runners will start in front of the Eclipse Square Memorial Park on Railroad Street. The course will continue out to a three-way intersection, where runners will turn right onto Lyndon Road. After a short distance, they will turn left on Mill Road, continue until they reach the marked cone, then turn around and reach the finish line at Eclipse Square Memorial Park on Railroad Street. The course will not be closed to traffic.

After the race, trophies will be awarded to the first male and female finishers as well as the first masters male and female finishers. Medals will be awarded to the Top 3 finishers in each age group. All runners that sign up before May 16 will be awarded with commemorative shirts, which will also be available at the race. Fresh fruits, cookies and beverages will be available for participants.

At the park, there will be a silent auction table and an informational booth for Gift of Hope, an organ donor non-profit organization. Crady was a donor himself and the family encourages others to sign up, according to a news release.

All proceeds will be donated to Erie-Prophetstown High School Golf and Cross Country teams, and the Junior High Cross Country teams.

To register, visit the John Crady Memorial 5K Run website. For more information, email Carol Crady at sjc3crady@yahoo.com.