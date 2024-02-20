Boys basketball: Newman bounces AFC in 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal

Newman’s Cody McBride makes a pass while falling out of bounds against AFC Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 in a regional quarterfinal game at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Defense turning into offense. That was a common theme for Newman throughout Monday’s Class 1A Forreston Regional quarterfinal against Ashton-Franklin Center.

With multiple tips, deflections and steals, the Comets created 21 first-half turnovers. Using that momentum and the extra possessions, Newman cruised to a 62-36 victory over the Raiders and advanced to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal in Forreston.

The No. 4-seeded Comets will take on No. 5 Polo next round.

“We knew going into this game that our defense could get to them, because they aren’t the best ball-handlers,” Newman senior forward Lucas Simpson said. “So I think we had 21 forced turnovers at halftime, so that really helped us getting fast break points, and we made a lot of 3s going into halftime, too.”

[ Photos: Newman vs AFC regional quarterfinal ]

The first quarter was back and forth for about four minutes. After that, the Comets (21-11) imposed their will.

A 9-0 Newman run to end the first quarter quickly expanded to 22-0 through the first 3:01 of the second quarter.

AFC junior guard Nolan Rueff matched the Comets’ first six points, going 3 for 3 from the free-throw line before nailing a right-corner 3 to tie the game 6-6 with 5:47 left.

Newman took the lead back from the Raiders (5-26) shortly after, getting layups from Simpson and fellow senior forward Isaiah Williams 31 seconds apart. After a layup by AFC junior center Brock Lehman cut the deficit to 10-8, the Comets ended the first quarter with nine straight points.

“The 1-3-1 pressure, they were quick, they move fast,” AFC coach Mike Messer said. “I thought we came out nice. It was 13-8, we missed a couple free throws, could’ve been 13-10, but then they went on that 19-0 run to take the 32-8, and that 19-0 run just killed us. We didn’t have an answer for it. We got wild throwing the ball around, and they brought the pressure to us. We’ve got a young team, and it made the kids a little nervous.

“19 turnovers in the first half, 11 shots, you can’t win games that way.”

Williams sparked the surge with a left-corner 3 at the 4:17 mark, then sophomore forward George Jungerman hit two free throws, and Simpson scored two fast break baskets – the first on a vicious two-handed dunk off his own steal and the second on a layup after a steal and assist from sophomore guard Evan Bushman.

Newman’s Lucas Simpson stuff in a dunk against AFC Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 in a regional quarterfinal game at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The beginning of the second quarter was more of the same.

Williams nailed a right-corner 3 with 7:34 to go, and Simpson followed with a steal and one-handed fast break flush just 22 seconds later. Senior forward Dax Snyder then sank back-to-back layups for a 20-point lead, Williams made a layup and junior guard Wyatt Widolff finished a fast break layup off his own steal to stretch the 32-8 lead.

Newman led 35-13 at halftime and 53-21 at the end of the third quarter.

“We knew going into the game that if we let them play with us, they could easily stay in it, so we did what our coach told us and just kept on that gas all the way through,” Williams said. “We knew at the beginning of the year, our defense was going to be what takes us far. So, really, just getting all the way to the traps of the 1-3-1 [is how we limited them]. That’s really the key. Getting all the way to the trap before you go to the next spot.”

Both teams’ starters came out of the game in the last few minutes of the second quarter, and Newman’s starters exited the game for good about halfway through the third.

Freshman guard Renner Rosengren, freshman forward John Rowzee and junior forward AJ Propheter scored baskets off the bench for the Comets in the second half.

“It’s always fun when you can get more guys active – the guys you’ve been grinding with all season,” Williams said. “It’s fun to see them finally get their chance to play. They deserve it. They’ve been working so hard for it.”

Williams led the Comets with 16 points, Simpson totaled 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Bushman scored eight points. Jungerman and sophomore guard Garret Matznick grabbed five rebounds each. Jungerman had three steals and Matznick had four assists.

Senior guard Noah Danielson paced the Raiders with 15 points and five rebounds, junior guard Caleb Thomas scored nine points, and Rueff chipped in seven points and three steals.