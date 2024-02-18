Extension sessions planned in Carroll, Lee, Whiteside counties

DIXON – The University of Illinois Extension Carroll-Lee-Whiteside offices are offering several upcoming educational sessions.
- Winter Birding 101, Feb. 20, 5 p.m., Savanna Public Library: All ages will enjoy this hands-on lesson. Carroll County Master Gardeners will present Winter Birding 101. Winter feeding and breeds in your backyard will be discussed, and participants will make cookie-cutter birdfeeders to take home. Call the library at 815-273-3714 to register.
- Rain Garden Essentials: Design, Build, Plant, Four Seasons Gardening, March 5 at 1:30 p.m.: Gain insights into the principles of rain garden construction and design, ensuring that your garden not only enhances the beauty of your space but also contributes to the health of the environment. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by the University of Illinois Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. Rain Garden Essentials will be offered online.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, March 7 from 10:30 a.m to noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson: Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480. The course also will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 7 at the Mount Carroll Public Library. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.
- Bottle Terrariums, March 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Sauk Valley Community College: Explore the enclosed world of bottle terrariums, self-contained plant environments within glass. Join us to explore terrariums, their needs and how to create a bottle version of a terrarium to take home with you. If students would like to turn a specific bottle into a terrarium, please bring it; otherwise, one will be provided. This class would be for an individual or a great family activity. Supplies are included. For ages 10 and older. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Ready Set Grow … Gardening Workshop, March 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at Loveland Community House, Dixon. Join the master gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for this one-day event offering participants information about horticulture, backyard gardening, pest control and more. Registration is online at go.illinois.edu/readysetgrow.