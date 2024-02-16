McCombie delivers valentines to veterans

SAVANNA — To conclude her annual valentine’s program, state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, delivered hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards to area veterans.

McCombie launched her “Valentines for Vets” program last month and received countless cards created by students, local groups and area residents to then distribute to veterans on Feb. 14.

McCombie visited Big Meadows in Savanna, Allure of Stockton, Midwest Nursing Home, and VFW Posts in Savanna, Lanark, Galena and Stockton. McCombie met with Ryan Bartell, the VFW commander in Stockton, to hand off a special dozen cards, which will be sent on to veterans. The remaining valentines will be sent to veterans in Quincy, Monteno and LaSalle.

“This year I directed the program to veterans in our community because they gave so much to serve and protect us, they deserve some extra love today,” said McCombie. “The Valentine’s Day card program has generated a lot of support in our district, and I am proud to continue spreading that love today.”

Last year, McCombie’s Valentine’s Day card drive collected 450 cards, and this year’s program surpassed that – with 1,200 collected and distributed. McCombie thanks everyone who contributed a card to the program, which she will continue hosting next year.

Cards were collected at McCombie’s office from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7. Residents were asked to drop off or mail their cards to McCombie’s district office in Savanna.

