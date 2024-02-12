BEST session to provide answers to college questions

MT. CARROLL – Business Employment Skills Team Inc. will host Highland Community College’s Educational Opportunity Center and staff members from the Illinois Department of Employment Security program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26.

The event will be at the Mt. Carroll Library, 208 N. Main St., Mt. Carroll.

Staff members from IDES will be on hand to answer questions about IDES services.

Business Employment Skills Team is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. Come and find out about its Apprenticeship Program.

Jennifer Smith-Norman, HCC College access specialist, will be on hand to answer questions about the EOC program. Educational Opportunity Centers comprise a federally funded program sponsored by Highland Community College that helps adults, high school students and veterans overcome obstacles to pursue a college education.

The EOC does not recruit for any specific college or university and provides assistance regardless of where students pursue a college education. Smith-Norman can be reached at jennifer.smith-norman@highland.edu or 815-599-3592. For information, call 815-631-2146.