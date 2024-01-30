Sterling freshman Sarah Doughty wins WB6 girls bowling title: SVM area roundup for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Girls bowling

Western Big 6 Tournament: At East Moline, Sterling freshman Sarah Doughty won the individual conference championship with a 1,271 six-game series on Monday.

Doughty’s high game was 267.

Galesburg’s Maddie Fowler was the individual runner-up with a 1,174 series.

The Golden Warriors placed third at the six-team event, totaling 4,898 pins. United Township took the team title with 5,009 pins, and Moline was second with 4,973.

Girls basketball

Newman 41, Oregon 11: At Oregon, the Comets rode a dominant defense and balanced offense to a 30-point win over the Hawks.

Jess Johns paced Newman with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks; Brooklyn Smith totaled eight points and five steals; and Lucy Oetting chipped in six points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Teagan Champley scored four points to lead Oregon.

Newman's Jess Johns (center) makes a move to the basket as Oregon's Sarah Eckardt (left) and Mya Engelkes (right) defend during a Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 game at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Eastland 59, Milledgeville 13: At Lanark, the Cougars raced to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and never relented in the NUIC South win over the Missiles.

Trixie Carroll led Eastland with 16 points and five rebounds; Olivia Klinefelter totaled 13 points, four steals and three rebounds; and Lily Mullen added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Olivia Schurman scored four points to lead Milledgeville.

Morrison 64, Orion 29: At Morrison, the Fillies seized a 19-7 first-quarter lead and rolled to a Three Rivers West win over the Chargers.

Morrison was led by Camryn Veltrop with 20 points, followed by Kaylee Pruis with 10, and Emery Brewer and Jordan Eads with nine each.

Pearl City 60, West Carroll 32: At Savanna, Karissa Andrews scored 10 points, but the Thunder dropped the NUIC crossover game against the Wolves.

Boys basketball

Oregon 63, Amboy 43: At Amboy, the Hawks took a 20-10 first-quarter lead, then pulled away for a nonconference win over the Clippers.

Oregon was led by Noah Johnson, Cooper Johnson and Keaton Salsbury with 12 points each.

Eddie Jones paced Amboy with 13 points, and Troy Anderson added 11.