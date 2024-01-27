Mortonson, Bystry awarded at Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

Deb Mortonson takes the stage to collect her Chamber Champion award Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce dinner in Rock Falls. Mortonson has been involved with Sterling’s Sights and Sounds, The YMCA, United Way’s Feed the Children and many other events and organizations. Ambassador of the year went to Christina Bystry, owner/operator of “A House in the Country.” Bystry was not available to attend the dinner. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Chamber members gathered for the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and meeting Thursday at the McCormick Center.

“Thank you [for] the continued support and loyalty of our members and the community,” SVACC board President Jon Mandrell said. “Your businesses and organizations play a vital role in the progress and advancement of the Sauk Valley. As we celebrate the successes of 2023, we look forward to 2024 and another year of growth, opportunity and collaboration.”

Highlights of 2023 included a review of the chamber’s strategic priorities, which are to provide value to membership, strengthen the local community and enhance community leadership.

The chamber also welcomed 36 new members in 2023, completed 50 ribbon-cuttings and awarded 13 customer service awards. More than 260 individuals volunteered on committees and at community events throughout the year.

Kris Noble, SVACC executive director, noted the importance of collaboration in regard to projects such the Certificate of Employability workshop provided to area high school students, the Childcare Task Force and the Sterling Riverfront Reimagined Riverfront Commission.

The chamber is proud of its commitment to reinvest in the community, in 2023 providing $68,000 in scholarships, donations to nonprofit organizations and to education through initiatives such as the CEO program, Noble said.

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Champion Award was awarded to Deb Mortonson of the Sterling Rock Falls YMCA.

The Lavonne Colloton Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Christina Bystry, owner and operator of A House in the Country.

Outgoing board recognition was given to Dave Knie and Steve Munson. The SVACC board welcomed incoming members Mike Ceruzzi of Moore Tires, Bailey Schneiderbauer of Sauk Valley Bank and Josh Knie of Knie Appliance & Furniture.

The CEO Class of 2023-2024 played a role in the event by setting up, decorating and providing entertainment throughout the evening.

CEO student Ana Jungerman provided a welcome speech for the evening. CEO students created “100 Dollar Cakes” to go along with the “Chamberopoly” theme.

Walmart Distribution Center No. 7024 sponsored the CEO students’ meals.

The SVACC represents 4,010 members with more than 13,424 employees in 21 cities. To become a member of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce or for more information, call 815-625-2400 or visit saukvalleyareachamber.com.