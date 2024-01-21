University of Illinois Extension announces programming for Carroll, Whiteside and Lee counties

DIXON — Here is a list of upcoming sessions offered by Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension:
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Jan. 23 and Feb. 13, 1:30-3 p.m., CGH Health Foundation Community Room, Sterling. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790, Ext. 3977, or by emailing beth.sterk@cghmc.com.
- Native Seed Starting for Spring Planting, Four Seasons Gardening, Jan. 23, 1:30 p.m. This is an online session. Winter sowing is a technique used to save money and easily grow your own plants. Learn techniques to grow even some of the trickiest plants with limited space and no specialized equipment. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
- Winter Birding 101, Jan, 23, 5 p.m., Savanna Library. Carroll County Master Gardeners will present Winter Birding 101. A brief lesson on winter feeding and breeds in your backyard will be discussed, and participants will make cookie cutter bird feeders to take home and share with the birds in your backyard. Call the library to register at 815-273-3714.
- Valentines for Vets, Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m., Lanark Library. Carroll County 4-H is announcing a series of Valentine’s Day card-making workshops for youths ages 5 and up. The workshops will take place at four different locations, offering a creative and meaningful way for the community’s youngsters to show appreciation to those who have served. Participation is free, and a light snack will be provided at each session. To register, call the respective location or register online at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.
- 4-H Public Speaking 101, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m.; or Jan. 27, 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m. Carroll County Extension Office. Join us for an empowering event focused on enhancing public speaking skills. Whether you’re a current 4-H member or someone aged 8 and up who is not yet part of the 4-H community, this event is designed for you. Learn valuable insights and techniques from experienced past 4-Hers who have mastered the art of public speaking. Register online at go.illinois.edu/carrollpublicspeaking or by calling the Carroll County Extension office at 815-244-9444.
- Now You Seed It Workshop, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, Sterling Public Library. Get a jumpstart on spring gardening. Join University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners and learn how to start seeds and sustain your bedding plants until they are ready for outdoor planting. You will take home informational handouts on planting hints and dates, a seedling and a seed tape to kick start your summer garden. This program is free and no registration is necessary.
- Valentines for Vets, Jan. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Savanna Library. Participation is free, and a light snack will be provided at each session. Register online at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. to noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 1, 1:30-3 p.m., Mt. Carroll Public Library. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.
- Valentines for Vets, Feb. 1, 4-5 p.m., Thomson Library. Register online at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.
- Valentines for Vets, Feb. 3, 3-4 p.m., Carroll County Extension Office. Register online at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.
- African Violets, Big and Small Gardening, Feb. 6, 6 p.m., Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove. Wouldn’t it be terrific for all ages to learn more about gardening? The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series again, “Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Register for these programs by calling the library at 815-456-2823.
- 4-H Public Speaking Competition Prep, Feb. 9, 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m.; or Feb. 10, 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Carroll County Extension Office. Prepare to excel at public speaking contests, from local to regional and state levels, with these expert tips that will help you deliver a top-notch performance and dominate the stage. Whether you’re a current 4-H member or someone aged 8 and up who is not yet part of the 4-H community, this event is designed for you. Register online at go.illinois.edu/carrollpublicspeaking or by calling the Carroll County Extension office at 815-244-9444.
- Fun with Flowers, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Mt. Carroll Library. Learn how to preserve the beauty of flowers for a long time by pressing them. Discover which flowers are ideal for pressing and how to dry them. Create a bookmark using the dried petals in this class and take home the knowledge of keeping the beauty of flowers alive every day. Call the library to register at 815-244-1751.
- Kids & K-9′s, Feb. 10 to Aug. 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center, Dixon. This is a survey class that will introduce you to all facets of training, including obedience, rally, agility and showmanship. It is also designed to help your dog become a more integral part of your family. Open to youths ages 8-18 beginning Saturday, Feb. 10, and running select Saturdays through August. Beginners will take place at 11 a.m. with advanced classes following at 1 p.m. The fee will be free for 4-H members and $20 for non-4-H members. Register online at go.illinois.edu/kidsk9.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 12 and March 11 from 1–2:30 p.m., KSB Town Square Center, Dixon. New participants are welcome to join at any time.
- Insects to Know: Spotted Lanternfly and Periodical Cicadas, Four Seasons Gardening, Feb. 13, 1:30 p.m., online. In spring 2024, a large brood of periodical cicadas are set to emerge in Northern Illinois, making it a big year for insects. Learn about the biology of these insects and what their arrival means for gardeners and farmers. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
- Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 14, 1:30-3 p.m., Henry C. Adams Memorial Library, Prophetstown. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling the library at 309-714-2699.
- Rain Garden Essentials: Design, Build, Plant, Four Seasons Gardening, March 5, 1:30 p.m., online. Gain insights into the principles of rain garden construction and design, ensuring that your garden not only enhances the beauty of your space, but also contributes to the health of the environment. Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by Extension’s horticulture experts are free to attend, and registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
- Bottle Terrariums, March 9, 9:30-11 a.m., Sauk Valley Community College. Explore the enclosed world of bottle terrariums, self-contained plant environments within glass. Join us to explore terrariums, their needs, and how to create a bottle version of a terrarium to take home with you. If students would like to turn a specific bottle into a terrarium, please bring it; otherwise, one will be provided. This class would be for an individual or a great family activity. Supplies are included. For ages 10 and up. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Ready Set Grow… Gardening Workshop, March 23, 8 a.m. to noon, Loveland Community House, Dixon. Join the Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for this one-day event offering participants information about horticulture, backyard gardening, pest control and more. Registration is online at go.illinois.edu/readysetgrow.
- Mindful Mechanics, March 18, 25, April 1, 8 from 5-6 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College. Through 4-H Mindful Mechanics, teens age 13-19 are encouraged to build positive relationships by expressing care, concern and gratitude for others, build beliefs in themselves, practice self-discipline, self-control, and self-reflection, and serve others. The overall program aims to promote mindful practices that lead to improvements in managing one’s goals, developing a sense of self, time management, stress management and emotional regulations. Supplies are included. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Bullet Journaling, April 3, 5-6 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College. While our lives may be constantly on the move, and the convenience of having so much at our fingertips in digital form, there is a great deal of benefit to putting pen to paper. The benefits of bullet journaling can help organize life tasks, thoughts, and feelings, help identify stressors, help process emotions and intrusive or avoidant thoughts, gain insight and confidence, and promote empathy. Not only does bullet journaling allow for recording goals, achievements, thoughts and reflections, but it can do so in a creative way. This class is for ages 12-19 and supplies are included. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.
- Succulent Wreaths, April 13, 9:30-11 a.m., Sauk Valley Community College. Bright and textured succulent wreaths are living plant wreaths for any occasion or holiday. Succulents are desert plants adapted as houseplants. Learn more about what succulents are, their biology, how to build your own wreath and how it needs to be cared for. Make and take home your own succulent wreath. This class would be for an individual or great family activity. Supplies are included. For ages 12 and up. Register online at go.illinois.edu/CommunityEdSVCC.