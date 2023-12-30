Dixon boys basketball edges Teutopolis in triple-overtime thriller: SVM area roundup for Friday, Dec. 29

Erie-Prophetstown's Connor Keegan dribbles as Newman's Lucas Simpson defends during.a Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 game at the Warkins Memorial Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Dixon 67, Teutopolis 65 (3OT): At the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, the Dukes edged the Wooden Shoes in a triple-overtime thriller in their afternoon game on Friday.

Dixon was led by Darius Harrington with 18 points and five rebounds; Bryce Feit with 14 points and 10 rebounds; Austin Hicks with 13 points and three rebounds; and Cullen Shaner with 11 points and four rebounds.

Lincoln-Way East 69, Dixon 52: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, the Dukes fell to the Griffins in the nightcap.

Harrington paced Dixon with 19 points, while Hicks scored 12 points and Shaner added eight points.

Newman 65, Erie-Prophetstown 53: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Erie, Lucas Simpson exploded for 37 points as the Comets downed the Panthers in a consolation game.

George Jungerman scored 12 points and Isaiah Williams added 10 points for Newman.

Connor Keegan made a game-high six 3-pointers en route to 26 points, and Jeremiah Kochevar added 16 points for E-P.

Newman's Cody McBride brings the ball up the court as Erie-Prophetstown's Jeremiah Kochevar defends during Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 action at the Warkins Memorial Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Morrison 69, Forreston 49: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Mustangs surged on a 37-18 second-half run to top the Cardinals in a consolation game.

Morrison was led by Carson Strating with 17 points, Cooper Bush with 16 points, Chase Newman with 14 points and Dawson Hepner with 11 points.

Forreston was led by Kendall Erdmann with 16 points and Brendan Greenfield with 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Stark County 55, Fulton 48: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Rebels grabbed a 19-10 first-quarter lead and fended off the Steamers.

Fulton was led by Trevor Tiesman with 17 points and Jimmy Crimmins with eight points.

Normal U-High 60, Rock Falls 38: At the State Farm Classic, the Rockets were outscored 31-18 in the second half in a loss to the Pioneers.

Rock Falls was led by Aydan Goff with eight points and Ryken Howard and Austin Castaneda with six points each.

Rock Falls 51, Bishop McNamara 45: At the State Farm Classic, the Rockets defeated the Fightin’ Irish to place seventh in the tournament.

Rock Falls was led by Gavin Sands with 16 points, Devin Tanton-DeJesus with 13 points and Kuitim Heald with 10 points.

Sterling 64, Marion 60 (OT): At the Taylorville Holiday Tournament, Lucas Austin scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting to lift the Golden Warriors to an overtime win over the Wildcats.

Austin shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Mt. Zion 63, Sterling 42: At the Taylorville Holiday Tournament, the Golden Warriors finished in second place after a loss to the 15-0 Braves.

Andre Klaver and Austin were named to the all-tournament team.

Eastland 74, Roosevelt 18: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament in DeKalb, the Cougars raced to a 21-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 56-point win over the Rough Riders.

Eastland was led by Zyacn Haverland with 12 points and Parker Krogman and Trevor Janssen with 10 points each.

Girls basketball

Morrison 60, Stockton 41: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Fillies outscored the Blackhawks 19-5 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Camryn Veltrop paced Morrison with 30 points, while Jordan Eads scored nine points and Sarah Weston added eight points.

Erie-Prophetstown 54, Stark County 25: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Panthers built a 19-1 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Rebels.

Erie-Prophetstown was led by Kennedy Buck with 14 points, Olivia Purvis with nine points and Gabi Abell with eight points.

Rockridge 38, Fulton 20: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Rockets outscored the Steamers 18-7 in the second half to secure the win.

Belle Curley and Haley Smither paced Fulton with five points apiece.

Bureau Valley 41, Orion 27: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, Taylor Neuhalfen scored 18 points to lead the Storm past the Chargers.

Bureau Valley’s Kate Salisbury and Libby Endress grabbed nine rebounds each, and Kate Stoller and Lesleigh Maynard combined to hold Orion’s leading scorer to seven points.

Eastland 62, Freeport 37: At the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, Trixie Carroll totaled 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Cougars past the Pretzels.

Also for Eastland, Olivia Klinefelter contributed nine points and six rebounds, Lily Mullen supplied nine points and three steals, and Sienna Peterson added six points, seven steals and three rebounds.

Sterling 54, Rockford Jefferson 38: At the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, the Golden Warriors downed the J-Hawks for a third-place finish.

Boys bowling

Dixon Toughman Tournament: At Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, Dixon placed third with 6,986 pins and Sterling placed 13th with 5,736 at the 19-team event.

Junior Clark Bonnewell led the Dukes (and all bowlers) with a 739 series and 300 high game. David Laird followed with a 569 series and Cody Geil added a 568 for Dixon.

Sophomore Bryce Kooy led the Golden Warriors with a 544 series.