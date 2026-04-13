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Daily Journal

Safety changes made at Illinois Route 1 and County Line Road

Intersection at Kankakee/Will County line has been site of several serious crashes

File art of police vehicle

File art of police vehicle

By Jeff Bonty

There have been some safety changes made at Illinois Route 1 at the Kankakee/Will County line, the site of several serious accidents.

The intersection has been the site of several serious and fatal accidents in the past few years.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a post on Facebook Monday:

“This morning I was notified that a 4-way stop and rumble strips are being placed at Route 1 and County Line Road just south of Beecher,” Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a post on Facebook.

“The rumble strips were placed on County Line Road for east-west traffic last week. The 4-way stop intersection will be put in by the end of April.”

Will County and the Illinois Department of Transportation expedited this for the interim, Summers said.

The permanent fix will start in 2028.

Several legislators, police and fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and corners worked together to get the change implemented, Summers said.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.