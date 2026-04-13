Safety changes made at Illinois Route 1 and County Line Road

There have been some safety changes made at Illinois Route 1 at the Kankakee/Will County line, the site of several serious accidents.

The intersection has been the site of several serious and fatal accidents in the past few years.

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a post on Facebook Monday:

“This morning I was notified that a 4-way stop and rumble strips are being placed at Route 1 and County Line Road just south of Beecher,” Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a post on Facebook.

“The rumble strips were placed on County Line Road for east-west traffic last week. The 4-way stop intersection will be put in by the end of April.”

Will County and the Illinois Department of Transportation expedited this for the interim, Summers said.

The permanent fix will start in 2028.

Several legislators, police and fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and corners worked together to get the change implemented, Summers said.