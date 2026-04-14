2 killed in Carroll County train vs. pickup collision

Two people are dead after the pickup they were in collided with a train Monday afternoon near Savanna.

According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office news release, the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at a private railroad crossing just off state Route 84, across from the Savanna Tri-Township Airport.

The initial investigation indicates a pickup pulling a boat and trailer was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by a train traveling south.

One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; a second occupant was transported from the scene by ambulance and was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released at this time, pending proper notification of family members.

Thomson Fire and Ambulance, the Savanna Fire Department, Clinton, Iowa, Fire Department, Savanna Police Department, Thomson Police Department, Illinois Conservation Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Bielema Towing, and the Carroll County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.