Harvard man, accused of strangling woman until she passed out, ordered held in jail pretrial

A Harvard man was denied pretrial release Monday after he was accused of strangling a woman until she passed in Harvard, a McHenry County Court official said.

Jose Antonio Escobar-Albarran, 26, was charged with a felony count of aggravated domestic battery as well as misdemeanor domestic battery charges, according to a release Monday from McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese.

At Escobar-Albarran’s initial court appearance Monday, Judge Mary Nader granted the state’s petition to deny pretrial release, Freese said.

According to prosecutors, Escobar-Albarran got into an argument with a female family member Friday that escalated into a physical assault.

“He allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure, restricting her ability to breathe and causing her to lose consciousness,” according to a news release.

When the victim later regained consciousness, Escobar-Albarran had fled the scene and the woman’s phone was missing, according to the release.

According to the complaint filed in McHenry County Court, the woman sustained bruising to her neck and had to receive medical treatment.

Freese emphasized the seriousness with which her office approaches domestic violence crimes, particularly those involving acts of strangulation.

“This was a deeply disturbing and dangerous attack,” Freese said. “We are committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims. I am relieved that the Court recognized the severity of these allegations and ordered that the defendant remain in custody pending further proceedings.”

Escobar-Albarran’s next court appearance set for May 7.