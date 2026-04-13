Fulton’s Koehn to present ‘The Rocky Road to Independence, 1763-1776′

“The Rocky Road to Independence, 1763-1776” will be presented by Ronald H. Koehn in the ground level conference room of the Fidelity/Drives building in Fulton at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19. (Photo provided by Ronald Koehn)

The PowerPoint program titled “The Rocky Road to Independence, 1763-1776” will be presented by Ronald H. Koehn in the ground-level conference room of the Fidelity/Drives building in Fulton at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

Sponsored by the Fulton Historical Society, the program is free and open to the public.

Signed on Feb. 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years’ War (or French and Indian War as it was known in North America). The conflict resulted in a massive shift of power with France ceding Canada and all territory east of the Mississippi River (except New Orleans) to Great Britain. Furthermore, Spain ceded Florida to Britain while Spain received Louisiana from France. Since Great Britain gained control of most of North America, France was eliminated as a major competitor in that region. Britain emerged as the dominant global colonial power.

In part, peace was necessary due to the tremendous cost of the conflict for the kingdoms of Great Britain, France, and Spain. Although Britain was the victor and “to the victor goes the spoils of war,” the conflict had been enormously expensive, and the British government had to finance the war with debt. Creditors were beginning to doubt Great Britain’s ability to pay back loans it had floated on financial markets.

With the French gone in North America for all practical purposes, American colonists felt less reliant on British military protection, thereby reducing their dependence on the crown. To pay off the debts incurred during the conflict, Great Britain imposed new taxes on its American colonies, sparking the tension and resentment resulting in the “no taxation without representation” crisis. Koehn will review the series of events leading from the Treaty of Paris of 1763 to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Koehn earned two degrees from Illinois State University at Normal: a Bachelor of Science in Education (with a major in history and a minor in political science) and a Master of Science in history.

He was employed by the River Bend School District as a social studies instructor at Fulton High School, where he primarily taught United States history, sociology, and American government. Following early retirement, Koehn has presented historical programs for various organizations, provided pulpit supply for some area churches, and volunteered at de Immigrant windmill in Fulton. He was a trustee of the Schmaling Memorial Library District for 24 years and served as library board president for 18 years.

The Fidelity-Drives Historic Building is located at 1009 First St. in Fulton. The program venue, usually, held in the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, will now be held in the new location.

The building is owned by the Fulton Historical Society and it offers easier access into the building and more and closer parking. This is the first of many events scheduled during the nation’s 250th birthday year. Refreshments will be served.