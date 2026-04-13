Free genealogy workshop is April 19 at Flagg Township Museum

As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence on July 4, 2026, community members are invited to explore their family history and uncover possible connections to the founding of the United States.

The Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host a free genealogy workshop from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the Flagg Township Museum in Rochelle.

During the colonial era, Patriots were individuals who opposed Great Britain’s control and supported the cause of American independence. While some served on the battlefield, many others contributed in vital ways – providing supplies, intelligence or other forms of aid. Today, millions of Americans may have a Revolutionary War patriot among their ancestors.

The informational session will begin with a presentation introducing Revolutionary War patriots and outlining how the DAR can assist individuals in identifying and verifying their lineage. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to receive hands-on genealogy research assistance.

Multiple research stations will be available, staffed by knowledgeable DAR members ready to help participants break through genealogy “brick walls”, begin building a family tree and identify potential Revolutionary War connections.

Whether you are an experienced researcher or just getting started, this workshop offers guidance and resources to support your journey into the past. For more information, contact Laurie Carlin Perry at laurieannperry@hotmail.com or call 573-774-9483.