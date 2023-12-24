Business makes donation to Polo Fire Department

COUNTRY Financial team members Jozi Burke, Cindy Hendrickson, Ashley Strehlow and Jeanette Linker (inset) with members of the Polo Fire Protection District, Joe Buhlig, Denise Clothier, Sabrina Stock, Peyton Knight, April Rivers, Brent Shipman, James Ports, DJ Sanders, and Chuck Clothier. (Photo provided by COUNTRY Financial)

POLO – COUNTRY Financial representative Jeanette Linker is proud to support the Polo Fire Protection District with a donation of $1,500. The funds will be used to support the purchase of equipment and other needs. Linker awarded the donation in a recent check presentation.

“Our firefighters do so much to protect all of us. The least we can do is to support them with the tools they need for their lifesaving work,” says Linker.

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.