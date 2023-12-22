Oregon boys basketball takes 4th at Forreston tourney: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Dec. 21

Oregon's Kade Girton shoots against River Ridge in the third place game at the 62nd Forreston Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

River Ridge 74, Oregon 71: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Hawks were outscored by the Wildcats 14-10 in the fourth quarter of their third-place game on Thursday.

Four Oregon players scored in double figures. Nole Campos led the way with 16 points, Keaton Salsbury and Noah Johnson scored 14 points each and Kade Girton added 10 points.

The Hawks’ Jameson Caposey was named to the all-tournament team.

Polo 50, Dakota 41: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Marcos took charge with a 14-0 second-quarter run and held off the Indians for a seventh-place finish.

Polo was led by Brock Soltow with 16 points, Nolan Hahn with 11 points, Gus Mumford with nine points and Carter Merdian with eight points.

Forreston 46, Orangeville 43: At the Forreston Holiday Tournament, the Cardinals edged the Broncos in the 13th-place game.

Forreston was led by Brendan Greenfield with 19 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, Mickey Probst with 14 points and Kendall Erdmann with 12 points.

Pecatonica 69, Eastland 57: At the Eastland Holiday Tournament, Jaxon Diedrich scored 21 points to lead the Indians past the Cougars.

Eastland was led by Adam Awender and Peyton Spears with 14 points each. Trevor Janssen scored 12 points and Parker Krogman added nine points for the Cougars.

Awender and Krogman were named to the all-tournament team.

Girls basketball

Polo 47, Oregon 34: At the Polo Holiday Tournament, the Lady Marcos led 26-20 at halftime and cruised past the Hawks.

Polo was led by Camrynn Jones with 18 points, four assists and three rebounds, Madison Glawe with nine points and two rebounds, and Carlee Grobe with four points and five assists.

Mya Engelkes paced Oregon with 14 points, while Alease McLain added 13 points.

Amboy 51, Bureau Valley 40: At Amboy, the Clippers built a 34-19 halftime lead en route to a nonconference win over the Storm. Bureau Valley pulled within seven points at the end of the third quarter but Amboy surged again in the fourth to win it.

The Storm was led by Kate Stoller with 21 points and Kate Salisbury with five rebounds.

Wrestling

Sterling 67, Fulton 12: At Fulton, the Golden Warriors won 10 contested matches and picked up two forfeit wins in a decisive victory over the Steamers.

Sterling’s Evan Jones (113), Cael Lyons (120), Emmanuel Arreola (138), Isaiah Mendoza (157), Tatum Allen (165), Gage Tate (175), Hunter Bertolozzi (190) and James Allen (285) each won by pin, while Oswaldo Navarro (215) took a 9-1 major decision and Ayden Shaw (126) took a 6-3 decision.

Broden VenHuizen (150) earned Fulton’s lone contested win by pin.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,414, Rockford Christian Life 2,429: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, the Dukes topped the Eagles for a conference win.

Dixon was led by Wyatt Miller with a 616 series (212, 173, 231) followed by Aaron Fitzanko with a 589, Daniel Sotelo with a 584, Clark Bonnewell with a 576, David Laird with a 543 and Cody Geil with a 506.

Sycamore 3,137, Sterling 2,845: At Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling, the Golden Warriors fell to the Spartans by 292 pins.

Sterling was led by Brenden Stanley with a 601 series (226 high game) followed by Preston Near with a 497, Bryce Kooy with a 496, Ross Eden with a 448 and Connor Jagitsch with a 368. David Oelrichs rolled a 299 two-game series and Henry Oberg bowled a 136 game for the Golden Warriors.

Oregon 3,563, Rockford Lutheran 2,375: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Hawks topped the Crusaders to move to 13-2 on the season.

Oregon was led by Matthew Stahl with a 686 series (215, 224, 247) and Gavvin Surmo with a 681 (215, 200, 266). Those two were followed by RJ Keene with a 594 series, Codey Dunbar with a 556 series, Caleb Ehrler with a 535 series and Brady Davis with a 511 series.

Girls bowling

Moline 2,612, Dixon 2,611: At Plum Hollow in Dixon, the Duchesses lost a heartbreaker by one pin.

Madolynn Kirby rolled a match-high 576 series, including a personal-best 264 game, to lead the Duchesses. Madelyn Bird followed with a 460 series, Autumn Swift had a 430 series, Addison Cox had a 423 series, Jillian Leeser had a 384 series and Danica O’Rourke added a 338 series for Dixon.