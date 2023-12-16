Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec. 1-8

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Secretary of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Veterans Administration to Ryan Padilla, 1312 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $188,000.

Keith A. and Luann L. Morine to Nathan L. and Katlyn R. Morine, 19110 14th St., Fulton, $14,000.

Fenix Manufacturing LLC to Barak Wierenga, 2001 Ninth St., Fulton, $230,000.

James C. and Mallory K. Hardesty to Gary B. and Margaret Puckett, 303 Park Ave., Prophetstown, $67,000.

Vermave LLC to Jonathan Elliott, 1211 Ave. J, Sterling, $106,000.

Robert W. and Lisa A. Klomann to BJE Future LLC, 501 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $43,900.

John J. Lauer to BJE Future LLC, 706 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $30,900.

Halcyon A. Thompson to Bradyn I. Abell, 6 Elm Court, Prophetstown, $100,000.

William W. and Connie H. Pritchard to Larry W. and Wilma Kathleen Smith, 704 Second St., Lyndon, $0.

Joshua M. Osborn to Ronald P. Cook, 1804 11th Ave., Sterling, $104,900.

Mark A. Thatcher to Jacob Wiederaenders and Kelly Lynch, 1308 Quail Court, Rock Falls, $272,000.

James McCune to Margaret A. Koster Trust, Daniel R. Koster, trustee, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $1,125,750.

James McCune to DLK Funding LLC, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $1,125,750.

David A. Olsen to Patrick Gaboury, 217 Pine St., Morrison, $109,900.

Cody I. and Jessica Chagas Caldwell to Jason and Kyle Unger, 30565 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $172,000.

Dallas C. and Kayleigh J. Jones to Ryan J. Blackburn, 1903 20th Ave., Sterling, $174,900.

J. Douglas and Penny L. Thomas to R&B of Rock Falls Inc., 708 First Ave., Rock Falls (Sauk Valley Motors), $85,000.

Burdetta A. Siefken to Jeff Cole and Doreen J. Mattes, 302 E. Second St., Prophetstown, $67,500.

Grady D. and Ernestine Daniels to Zed J. Koch, 1408 Third Ave., Sterling, $40,000.

Michael G. Valentine to Steven J. Smith and Rozanna S. Chacon, 1100 Suzanne St., Rock Falls, $122,000.

Daniel Crownhart to TCS Total Property Management, 2704 Locust St., Sterling (Sterling Fence), $270,000.

Eric R. Bird to TEH Rentals LLC, 813 Avenue D, Sterling, $39,000.

Eric R. Bird to TEH Rentals LLC, 208 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $39,000.

Trustees deeds

Dale E. Smith Trust to Larry and Judy Williams, 1501 McCue Road, Sterling, $170,000.

Patricia A. Ballard Living Trust, Rachelle L. Matthews, trustee, to Robert J. and Judith L. Edison Trust, 3226 Mineral Springs Road, Sterling, $280,000.

Steven W. Wisdom Family Trust, Beau S. and Abbie L. Rose Wisdom, trustees, to Drew and Shelby Misfeldt, 206 Highland Ave., Erie, $122,500.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Phoenix J. Starr to Rex Lasson, 1809 17th Ave., Sterling, $42,901.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Razorback Capital LLC, 1604 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $16,550.

Whiteside County sheriff and Maribeth Handley to 309 Homes LLC, 14678 Dixie Drive, Morrison, $119,500.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Brent R. and Brad S. Ehlers to James and Carrie Delhotal, 303 W. Virginia St., Sublette, $151,000.

Patricia A. Marks, Cheryl L. Nauman and Charles A. and Bernard D. Kuebel to John and Patricia A. Marks and Charles A. and Kathy Kuebel, 96 Center Road, Sublette, $160,000.

Charles A. and Bernard D. Kuebel, Cheryl L. Nauman and Patricia A. Marks to Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod, 96 Center Road, Sublette, and one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $1,544,685.

Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Richard James Vanderhoef, 842 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $49,000.

Lawrence L. Bruckner to Marla Schienberg, 903 Madison Ave., Dixon, $20,000.

Amy Appelquist and Amanda L. Engelbarts to Christopher R. Near, 1652 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $214,000.

Jessica Dagner to Brett P. and Emily J. Renner, 502 Bradshaw St., Dixon, $16,350.

Sharon M. and Cassy A. McCoy, also Carey, to Jerome C. and Tina M. Corcoran, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $170,000.

Richard C. Montavon to David A. and Georgann L. Harke, 1411 Douglas Terrace, Dixon. $168,000.

Linda Stephens to Jakob Banbor, block 27, lot 9, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,500.

Bryce, Douglas and Lori Erbes to Christopher D. and Jenna Taylor, block 3, lot 36, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $21,500.

Cortney H. Matuszak, also Klein, to Donald Eugene and Lee Ann Terry, block 11, lot 292, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

Donene Ende to Larry and Karen Setchell, 1688 River Ridge Drive, Dixon, $337,500.

Calvin A. Bohn to Tiffani Moser, 620 Grant Ave., Dixon, $80,000.

Quit claim deeds

Kurt Kaiser to Jane Kaczmarek, block 21, lots 51-522, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Rodger Glenn to Richard M. and Laura Jomant, 427 N. Jones St., Amboy, $16,000.

Robbins Road LLC to Rick W. Appelquist Living Trust, Rick W. Appelquist, trustee, three parcels in Nachusa Township, $0.

Trustees deed

James D. and Christine Bannister Revocable Trust No. 1, Old Second Bank, successor trustee, to Vern R. Grabbe, one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $1,909,959.

Executors deed

Charles A. Ballard, Thomas H. Ballard and Colleen Petrosky, co-executors, to Blake and Madison Armstrong, 729 Highcrest Road, Dixon, $253,500.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Kevin E. Tomman to Lucio L. Keokhao, 301 Platte Drive, Dixon, $3,500.

Brian J. Ross to Pretzel City Builders LLC, 207 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $40,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Billy Patterson, 204 W. Second St., Leaf River, $60,000.

Billy and Stephanie M. Garkey to Jacob and Lisa J. McDonald, 381 Red Fox Drive, Davis Junction, $260,000.

Tiffany Cravatta, Eric Dean Brant and Melissa Lee Henriksen to Jacob D. and Dayna J. Greer, 6439 N. River Drive, Oregon, $247,000.

Eric R. Bird to TEH Rentals LLC, 103 N. Jackson Ave., Polo, $20,000.

Carl L. and Bonnie P. Johnson to Socorro G. Castro, 306 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $110,000.

Mark B. Capps to William and Diane Fischer, 705 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $165,000.

Hickory Road Farm Partnership to Mark and Terri Swegle, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Estate of Lauren T. Binkley and Gretchen M. Binkley to LSFM LLC, 13582 W. Springdale Road, Forreston, $400,000.

Dennis E. Buzzell to Austin Luepkes, one parcel on All Saints Drive, Byron, $18,200.

Dennis E. and Donald W. Buzzell to Austin Luepkes, 538-534 N. All Saints Drive, Byron, $175,800.

The late Richard S. Little by heirs to Michael and Tammy Knoup, 710 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $127,000.

Steven K. and Donna L. Wells to Stacie J. and Jesus R. Cantu, 1743 N. Mount Morris Road, Mount Morris, $183,900.

Byron Legacy Properties LLC to Rockhome Holdings LLC, 531 N. Luther Drive, 617-637 Allison Circle, Byron, $1,151,000.

Quit claim deeds

Krista Watson to Edwin and Janice Kissick, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Stephen Conrad Arves to Nichole Christine Johnson, 706 Adams St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Plemmons Family Revocable Living Trust, Debra Pulver, trustee, to Joshua Roop, two parcels in Leaf River Township, $13,000.

Buser Family Trust 919, Deborah A. Buser, trustee, to Steve Swanson Construction Inc., one parcel in Leaf River Township, $45,000.

Marvin K. Eyster Living Trust, Charleen Boudreau, trustee, to Askvig Boys Construction LLC, 1463 S. White Rock Road, Kings, $120,000.

Ross Trust 2013, Thomas Ross, trustee, to Donald R. and Saundra J. Huftalin Trust, Donald R. and Saundra J. Huftalin, trustees, one parcel in Lynnville Township, $120,000.

Floyd H. Odom Trust, Robert L. Odom, trustee, to Robert White, 60 Terrace View Blvd., Oregon, $155,000.

Leaf River Lumber Inc. to Steve Swanson Construction Inc., nine parcels in Leaf River Township, $140,000.

