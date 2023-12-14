Sauk Valley Community College, ISU ink agreement to expand opportunities for education students

Sauk Valley Community College Vice President of Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell signs an agreement with Illinois State University that will enhance and expand opportunities for students enrolled in SVCC’s education program. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College has entered into an agreement with Illinois State University to enhance and expand opportunities for students enrolled in SVCC’s education program.

This agreement initiates a plan that leads to a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at ISU upon completion of the first two years of requirements at SVCC, in which the student will receive an Associate of Arts degree.

With the ongoing teacher shortage, SVCC aims to provide workforce-ready instructors for the local education system. SVCC recently implemented new strategic goals, including economic development and workforce readiness, to aid in the success and longevity of the community.

This agreement will aid in this mission by providing access to a bachelor’s degree, thus growing a pool of qualified candidates to fill local teaching positions.

“SVCC takes pride in providing our students with great educational opportunities,” President David Hellmich said. “This agreement with ISU is one more opportunity for our elementary education students to get a four-year degree and become needed educators in the Sauk Valley.”

“ISU values our partnerships with Illinois community colleges. This agreement with SVCC helps our students make a smooth transition to complete their bachelor’s degree on the path to becoming a licensed teacher and meeting a critical need in the state of Illinois,” Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Ani Yazedjian said.

ISU’s eight colleges offer programs and courses in 36 academic departments and schools. The university’s almost 21,000 students have a full range of study options in business, liberal arts, science, fine arts, education, applied science, technology, nursing, pre-professional fields and engineering beginning in 2025.

ISU is the largest producer of teachers in the Midwest and the second largest teacher preparation institution in the nation, as almost 1 in 6 Illinois public school teachers is an alum of the university.