SVCC, Sauk Valley chamber partner to offer CDL scholarship

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a commercial driver’s license scholarship in partnership with Sauk Valley Community College.

The SVACC’s Agribusiness Committee has launched a scholarship for individuals seeking their CDL through the SVCC’s program. This scholarship is intended to help alleviate financial barriers individuals face while completing the program in the hopes of growing the pool of certified commercial drivers within the agriculture field.

The $750, one-year scholarship is open to current residents or students in the Sauk Valley area. Individuals may be current seniors in a Sauk Valley Community College district high school or a current resident of the SVCC district.

This scholarship is a reimbursement scholarship. Upon successful completion of the SVCC CDL course, funds will be distributed to the applicant.

Application deadlines vary based on the cycle of CDL class in which an individual is enrolled.

Cycle One: For applicants enrolling in driver training Jan. 1 through March 31. Deadline for consideration is Dec. 31.

Cycle Two: For applicants enrolling in driver training April 1 through June 30. Deadline for consideration is March 31.

Cycle Three: For applicants enrolling in driver training July 1 through Sept. 30. Deadline for consideration is June 30.

Cycle Four: For applicants enrolling in driver training Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024. Deadline for consideration is Sept. 30.

“The SVACC Agribusiness Committee exists to support the pathways for students in the ag industry, and the CDL scholarship is another way in which we can do that,” SVACC Executive Director Kris Noble said.

Scholarship applications are available at saukvalleyareachamber.com or at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce office, 211 Locust St., Sterling.

For information on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, its members or for a schedule of events, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.