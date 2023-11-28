Education notes: Morrison Rotary Club announces Students of the Month

MORRISON – Peyton Emerson and Cooper Bush have been named Morrison Rotary Club’s November 2023 Rotary Students of the Month.

Emerson is the daughter of Kristy and Mike Wagenecht. During school, she is involved in Student Council, Key Club and BLIND. She is also involved with community activities such as selling sandwiches, the Harvest Hammer, Veterans Day events, visiting nursing homes and assisting with the Custom-Pak picnic. In her free time she enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, shopping and crafts.

Emerson has worked in the Dietary Department at Morrison Community Hospital for the past two years. Her future plans include attending Scott Community College to obtain a rad-tech and ultrasound tech degree.

Bush is the son of Trent and Heather Bush and the grandson of Lyle and Gretchen Bush and Dale and Deb Eizenga. His love for sports is reflected in his high school career, where he participated in basketball, football and golf.

He also participated in BLIND and Student Council. His BLIND group just visited a nursing home, which he said “was really cool”. He loves sports, hanging out with friends and his girlfriend and playing video games.

His future plans are to attend St. Ambrose, after completing two years at Sauk Valley Community College, to obtain a degree in physical therapy.

Sterling student presents program at Moline library

ROCK ISLAND – Jaycee Bythewood, a geology major from Sterling, was one of eight Augustana College geology majors to present earth science concepts at Moline Public Library’s Fossil Day Program on Oct. 11.

Students, with the support of the Augustana’s Fryxell Geology Museum and the Geology Department, presented to 150 people. Attendees enjoyed fossil discovery and education about creatures and plants from millions of years ago.

Additionally, the department welcomed junior geologists, paleontologists and archaeologists to enjoy fun excavating activities, fossil crafts and more.

Augustana College is a liberal arts college located in the Quad-Cities.