Dixon girls basketball wins big: SVM area roundup for Friday, Nov. 17

Girls basketball
Dixon 67, West Carroll 7: At Oregon, all 11 players on the roster cracked the scoring column for the Duchesses (2-0) in a win Friday at the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament.
Addy Lohse and Morgan Hargrave led Dixon with 12 points apiece. Reese Dambman and Hallie Williamson each added nine points.
Lena-Winslow 38, Ashton-Franklin Center 34: At Oregon, Taylor Jahn supplied 12 points but the Raiders (1-1) suffered the loss at the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament.
Alexis Schwarz went 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and finished with eight points, and Brianna Gonnermann had seven points.
Galena 64, Morrison 13: At Warren, the Mustangs were without Camryn Veltrop due to an illness. Jordan Eads had four points for Morrison.
Putnam County 41, Erie-Prophetstown 34 (OT): At Princeton, Putnam County outlasted E-P in a Gold Pool game in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
E-P (2-1) plays host Princeton (3-0) in the tournament’s final game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Bureau Valley 42, Miidland 30: At Princeton, the Storm won their Silver Pool game at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Kate Salisbury scored 17 points and Taylor Neuhalfen had 13 points for the Storm (2-1), who wrap up the tournament Saturday against Stark County (1-2).