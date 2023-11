ROCK FALLS – The Twin City Conservatives will meet at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Former Dixon Mayor Li Arellano will be the special speaker. He is running for the 37th District seat in the Illinois Senate. Feel free to ask questions of him and get to know this hopeful for state Senate.

The public is welcome to attend this free event. Attendees will be responsible for their own breakfast.