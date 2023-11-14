Dixon Christmas events planned

DIXON – Dixon’s annual Christmas Walk has been set for Friday, Dec. 1.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at KSB Hospital for the annual tree lighting. There will be free photos with Santa Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, a rock hunt, strolling carolers, character street performers, roaming madrigals and much more.

More event details, holiday deals and other surprises will be posted at https://ad.discoverdixon.com/christmaswalk23 as the event draws closer.

Breakfast with the Grinch

He might be a “bad banana with a greasy black peel,” but don’t worry, Breakfast with the Grinch will be delicious.

Discover Dixon will offer two sessions, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2, at Mama Cimino’s Banquet Facility, 104 S. Peoria Ave.

Admission is $20 per person, and includes breakfast, a professional photo provided by Enchanted Memory Photography with the Grinch and more fun planned. Only 60 tickets are available for each time slot. All those attending must purchase a ticket.

Go to ad.discoverdixon.com/grinchbreakfast to order tickets.

Call 815-284-3361 for more information.

Santa returns to cabin Dec. 8 and 9

Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Old Settlers Cabin, 115 Lincoln Statue Drive.

Admission is free.

Lee County Historical & Genealogical Society is opening the cabin for this free activity. Come enjoy the holiday lights at Presidents Park while you’re down there. The display is made possible by the Dixon Park District, City of Dixon and Discover Dixon.