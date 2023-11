Rock Falls faced off against Breese Mater Dei in the 2A state volleyball semifinal Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. The Rockets lost in two sets and will play in the third place game on Saturday against Carmi-White County.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Rock Falls’ Sophia Moeller has a hard shot slip by her against Breese Mater Dei in the 2A state semifinal Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.