CCR tribute band performing free concert Friday in Mt. Morris

Mt. Morris — MT. MORRIS — Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, The Fortunate Sons, return to the Mt. Morris Band Shell at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 to take the audience on a nostalgic ride back in time to the heyday of CCR.

Based in Chicago, The Fortunate Sons tour nationally and internationally to keep the tradition of CCR’s music alive. Using original vintage gear and instruments, accurate costumes, and spot-on musical ability, The Fortunate Sons instantly conjures up the full experience of seeing Creedence in their prime.

Ralfie’s BBQ will be serving pork kabobs, pork chop sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, soft drinks and chips. Grandpa’s ice cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will also be at the event, all starting at 6 pm. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The Campus will be extra festive that evening as the eighth annual National Straw Sculpting Competition continues, with four new sculptures and many winners from the past on display all around the south end of the Campus until the end of August.

Bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on the historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue, to enjoy the free concert. In the event of rain, the whole show moves to the old Mt. Morris High School, 105 W. Brayton Road, at the same times.