DIXON- Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., will host its annual street fair from 3 to 10 p.m. June 10.

Donations of $3 will be accepted.

The street fair features art vendors and a music stage. Food and beverages are available. The Skrap Park Skateboards ramps and rails demo will also return.

Proceeds from the fair will go to suppport Rosbrook Studio.

For information, call 815-9783-0632.