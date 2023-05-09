Timber Lake Playhouse receive apprenticeship grant

MOUNT CARROLL- The Timber Lake Playhouse recently received an Illinois Arts Council grant for its apprenticeship program.

The grant will provide the theater’s apprentices with an hourly pay rate.

The apprenticeship program is designed immerse students in all professional theater production aspects. The program is open to pre-college students.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Friday, May 26. Apprentices are selected based on an interview, letter of recommendation, and artistic statement. Priority will be given to high school juniors, graduates accepted into university programs, and anyone pursuing a theater career. To apply, email admin@timberlakeplayhouse.org.

For more information, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.