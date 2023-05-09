May 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Timber Lake Playhouse receive apprenticeship grant

By Shaw Local News Network
Lennon Hu, Chris Wren, Mia Giminez, and Kelan Smith perform in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of Hank Williams: Lost Highway running through Sunday at the Mount Carroll theater.

A file photograph from last year's Timber Lake Playhouse production of "Hank Williams: Lost Highway." The theater announced it has received a grant so it can pay apprentices an hourly rate. (Photo provided by Timber Lake Playhouse)

MOUNT CARROLL- The Timber Lake Playhouse recently received an Illinois Arts Council grant for its apprenticeship program.

The grant will provide the theater’s apprentices with an hourly pay rate.

The apprenticeship program is designed immerse students in all professional theater production aspects. The program is open to pre-college students.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Friday, May 26. Apprentices are selected based on an interview, letter of recommendation, and artistic statement. Priority will be given to high school juniors, graduates accepted into university programs, and anyone pursuing a theater career. To apply, email admin@timberlakeplayhouse.org.

For more information, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.

SVM Community BriefsMount Carroll
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois