March 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Rep. Sorensen announces congressional art competition

By Shaw Local News Network
“Welcome Home” by Megan Bowers of Geneseo High School was the 2020 winning submission to the Congressional Art Contest for the 17th District.

“Welcome Home” by Megan Bowers of Geneseo High School was the 2020 winning submission to the Congressional Art Contest for the 17th District. Rep. Eric Sorensen is sponsoring a new contest. (Photo from Congressional website of Cheri Bustos)

ROCK ISLAND- U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) announced that submissions are being accepted for his first Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District high school students.

Applicants must submit a high resolution photograph of their artwork. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Submissions are due Friday, April 28. To submit a photograph, email IL17.ArtCompetition@mail.house.gov.

Applicants must also sign a student release form. To submit a release form, click here.

For more information, visit sorensen.house.gov/services/art-competition.

