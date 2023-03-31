Rep. Sorensen announces congressional art competition

ROCK ISLAND- U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Moline) announced that submissions are being accepted for his first Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District high school students.

Applicants must submit a high resolution photograph of their artwork. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Submissions are due Friday, April 28. To submit a photograph, email IL17.ArtCompetition@mail.house.gov.

Applicants must also sign a student release form. To submit a release form, click here.

For more information, visit sorensen.house.gov/services/art-competition.