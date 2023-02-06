February 05, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Polo Senior Center will have Valentine dance, St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network

A men's choir performs at Polo Senior Center in an undated file photo. The center is planning events for Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day. (Chris Johnson for Shaw Local News Network)

POLO – The Polo Senior Center at 101 E. Mason St. will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dance and party from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10.

Admission is $10 per person and $8 for members.

Music at the party is being provided by 3D sound DJ. Hot hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The center also will serve a fundraiser corn beef and cabbage dinner for St. Patrick’s Day beginning at 11 a.m. March 17.

The meals cost $15 for nonmembers and $10 for members. Registration is required to attend.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Polo Area Senior Services. Pre-orders can be placed at the senior center and must be paid for while ordering.

The fundraiser will feature live traditional Irish music by Louise Price and friends. Food is being served around 11:45 a.m. Carry-out meals are available from 11 a.m. until gone.

For information, call 815-946-3818.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois