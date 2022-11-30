Woodlawn Arts Academy presents ‘Pirates Past Noon Kids’

STERLING- Woodlawn Arts Academy students performed in the the Magic Tree House Collection, musicals “Pirates Past Noon Kids” from Nov. 11-13 at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium.

The production included 26 students in first through fifth grade from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo, and Lyndon schools.

The crew was comprised of director Faith Morrison, music director Mardi Huffstutler, assistant director Dawn Arndt, and stage director Ashley Aurand.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.

From left, Woodlawn Arts Academy students Caitlyn Pink, Landon Camacho, and Cadence Howell performing in the academy’s fall musical theatre production of “Pirates Past Noon Kids.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )