November 30, 2022
Sauk Valley
Woodlawn Arts Academy presents ‘Pirates Past Noon Kids’

By Shaw Local News Network
Woodlawn Arts Academy student Rachel Ravlin performing as Captain Bones in the academy's fall musical theatre production of Disney’s “Pirates Past Noon Kids.”

Woodlawn Arts Academy student Rachel Ravlin performs as Captain Bones in the academy's fall musical theater production of Disney’s “Pirates Past Noon Kids.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

STERLING- Woodlawn Arts Academy students performed in the the Magic Tree House Collection, musicals “Pirates Past Noon Kids” from Nov. 11-13 at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium.

The production included 26 students in first through fifth grade from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo, and Lyndon schools.

The crew was comprised of director Faith Morrison, music director Mardi Huffstutler, assistant director Dawn Arndt, and stage director Ashley Aurand.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.

(Left to right); Woodlawn Arts Academy students Caitlyn Pink, Landon Camacho, and Cadence Howell performing in the academy’s fall musical theatre production of Disney’s “Pirates Past Noon Kids.”

From left, Woodlawn Arts Academy students Caitlyn Pink, Landon Camacho, and Cadence Howell performing in the academy’s fall musical theatre production of “Pirates Past Noon Kids.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

Woodlawn Arts Academy student Taylor Jakobs performing as the First Mate in the academy’s fall musical theatre production of “Pirates Past Noon Kids.”

Woodlawn Arts Academy student Taylor Jakobs performing as the First Mate in the academy’s fall musical theatre production of “Pirates Past Noon Kids.” (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy )

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois