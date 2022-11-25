November 25, 2022
Sauk Valley
Oregon seeks public input on comprehensive plan

By Shaw Local News Network
Oregon town sign

OREGON - The city of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing comprehensive plan.

“We are asking both residents and businesses to participate in surveys over the next several months,” said Oregon Mayor Ken Williams. “This is your opportunity to help chart the future of your community.”

Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the city in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.

Persons can contribute by going to https://egretandox.mysocialpinpoint.com/oregon.

For more information, call 815-732-6321 or email ddehaan@cityoforegon.org.

Oregon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois