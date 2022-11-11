Dixon Knights of Columbus serving Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 24

DIXON- The Dixon Knights of Columbus 690 will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24, at the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St.

The dinners will be available for drive-thru pickup until the food runs out. No reservations are needed.

For traffic control, drivers are asked to head north on Madison Ave. from Seventh St. and stay on the right side of the street. There will be volunteers to assist. The knights are limiting the number of dinners to six per car. Please do not place more orders than needed.

For safety reasons, participants should not get out of their cars. Volunteers will take orders and load the dinners. Goodwill donations will be accepted. Donations must be put in a sealed envelope and handed over to the volunteer loading your vehicle.