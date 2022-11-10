November 10, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Community invited to join Sauk Valley Community College bus trip to Chicago

By Shaw Local News Network

McCormick Place is seen against the Chicago Skyline. (AP photo)

DIXON — People who want to explore downtown Chicago are invited to take part in a Sauk Valley Community College bus trip on Dec. 10.

It costs $40 per person to ride along. There is no age requirement.

Billed as a “self-guided” trip, the bus will depart SVCC’s North parking lot at 8 a.m. and arrive sometime after 8 p.m.

Once the bus arrives at Water Tower Place by mid-morning, riders are free to explore the city’s museums, shops and eateries without a schedule — or parking hassles. Just be back to the bus by 5 p.m. for the return trip home.

To register call 815-835-6212 or go online to svcc.edu/trips.

SVM Community BriefsSauk Valley Community College
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois