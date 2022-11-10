Community invited to join Sauk Valley Community College bus trip to Chicago

DIXON — People who want to explore downtown Chicago are invited to take part in a Sauk Valley Community College bus trip on Dec. 10.

It costs $40 per person to ride along. There is no age requirement.

Billed as a “self-guided” trip, the bus will depart SVCC’s North parking lot at 8 a.m. and arrive sometime after 8 p.m.

Once the bus arrives at Water Tower Place by mid-morning, riders are free to explore the city’s museums, shops and eateries without a schedule — or parking hassles. Just be back to the bus by 5 p.m. for the return trip home.

To register call 815-835-6212 or go online to svcc.edu/trips.