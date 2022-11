STERLING- The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and and state Rep. Toni McCombie, R-Savana, will offer free document shredding from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Sterling Marketplace Pavilion, 111 W. Second St.

Participants will be able to destroy personal documents safely and securely, with a limit of two bags per vehicle.

Commercial documents will not be accepted.

Call 815-632-7384 or email mccombie@ilhousegop.org for more information,