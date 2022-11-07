November 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Ogle County offers holiday lights recycling

By Shaw Local News Network

OREGON- The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will be collecting holiday light strands and extension cords for recycling.

Drop-off boxes will be available Nov. 18 through Jan. 20, at the Rochelle, Byron, Stillman Valley, and Mt. Morris fire departments, and the village halls in Polo, Forreston, Davis Junction, and Creston.

Light strands also will be accepted at the Ogle County courthouse, 105 S. Fifth St., and at the OCSWMD office, 909 Pines Road, both in Oregon.

Italian mini-lights, traditional lights, LED lights, and other holiday light strands and extension cords will be accepted.

Rope lights, wreaths, garland, metal stakes or silhouettes, live greens, plastic decorations, timers, and light packaging, plastic bags, and cardboard boxes will not.

Call 815-732-4020 or go to oglecounty.org for more information.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois