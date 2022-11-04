Rock Falls park hosting Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

ROCK FALLS - The Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will celebrate veterans’ service to the United States. Rock Falls mayor Rodney Kleckler will speak during the ceremony. Vocalist Theresa Heffelfinger will make a guest appearance and perform. A three-volley salute is being conducted at 11:11 a.m.

For information, call 815-441-3081 or 815-622-1106, or email director@visitrockfalls.com.