Dixon Park District’s new drop-in play-to-learn program for ages 2 to 5 starts Monday

DIXON – The Park District is starting anew program to help children 2 to 5 with learning, attention span, and alertness through mental stimulation and physical activity.

The first two sessions o Little Sparks will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave.

The program will include activity that requires direct attention and listening, and an obstacle course that for physical activity-based learning and attention.

There is a $3 drop-in fee per child. No registration is required. Parents can drop off or stay.

Call 815-284-3306 for more information.