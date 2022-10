DIXON- The Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., will host a winter farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 12.

Admission to the farmers market is free.

The farmers market will feature baked goods, jams, jellies, snacks, specialty mushrooms, gourmet coffee, treats, soaps, candles and handmade crafts. The site has disability access and parking.

The Loveland History Museum will be open during the show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.