DIXON — Leydig Center, 1107 Eyelet Road, a not-for-profit thrift store, will be open 8 a.m. to noon for donations and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for purchases this Saturday.

Normal hours are 8 to 2 p.m. Thursdays with donations accepted from 8 a.m. to noon. It is only open the last Saturday of the month.