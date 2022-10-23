Opening reception for TNPS Water Street Studios exhibit is Nov. 4

DIXON – The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., will host an opening reception for its new Water Street Studios art exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Music at the reception will be performed by Al and Jeannie Brown from Wyanet.

The exhibit includes work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture and watercolor. Art pieces featured in the exhibit are from the Water Street Studios in Batavia.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 10. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.