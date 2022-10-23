October 23, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Opening reception for TNPS Water Street Studios exhibit is Nov. 4

By Shaw Local News Network
“Self Portrait” by David Hauptschein painting included in the Water Street Studios exhibit

“Self Portrait” by David Hauptschein painting included in the Water Street Studios exhibit (Photo provided by the Next Picture Show )

DIXON – The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., will host an opening reception for its new Water Street Studios art exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Music at the reception will be performed by Al and Jeannie Brown from Wyanet.

The exhibit includes work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. The all-media exhibit of original art will include mixed media, acrylic, oil, pastel, charcoal, sculpture and watercolor. Art pieces featured in the exhibit are from the Water Street Studios in Batavia.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 10. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois