Construction on Interstate 39 section in Ogle County begins Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction on southbound Interstate 39 in Ogle County will begin Monday, Oct. 3.

The work zone is located south of the Illinois 64 interchange.

Construction includes installing new weigh-in motion sensors on the road. One lane of traffic will be open during the repairs. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 21.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. When feasible, alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.