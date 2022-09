Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5

Otto Beier, played by Jeremy Englund, and his mother Christina Beier, played by Gloria Nusbaum, tell the tale of Beier Bakery during the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society’s cemetery walk, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Visitors heard the tales of eight Dixon residents and their impacts on the community. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)