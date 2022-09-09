Reagan Boyhood Home invites people to lay flags Saturday for 9/11

DIXON- The Young America’s Foundation and Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave., will host a 9/11 flag-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony is part of the Young America’s Foundation 9/11: Never Forget Project, which works with students across the country to remember those who died on 9/11. Participants display 2,997 flags at high school and college campuses where it has chapters and at its facilities, including the Reagan Boyhood Home.

The Reagan Boyhood Home is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $8 for adults and free for students, teachers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services professionals, and active and retired military personnel.

For more information, visit students.yaf.org/initiatives/911neverforget/.