Competitor registration open for Blues, Brews and BBQ

DIXON — Discover Dixon seeks more competitors in the barbecue portion of Blues, Brews and BBQ taking place Sept. 10 along the riverfront.

Organizers are looking for “food with soul.” All the competitors will be provided with St. Louis-style ribs. After that, it’s up to them.

It costs $100 to enter. Make checks payable to Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

Setup begins at 10 a.m. Cooks must bring their own tents, tables, chairs, supplies, ingredients, utensils and other devices to the Bean Blossom parking lot, 106 W. River St.

Cooks must turn in their creation — the finest six to eight bone-in pork ribs they’ve got. No outside alcohol is allowed on site.

Judging will be based on presentation, aroma, consistency, color and flavor.

The winner will receive $1,000. Second place gets $600 and third $400.

A registration portal is available on the discoverdixon.com site.