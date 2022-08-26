August 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Competitor registration open for Blues, Brews and BBQ

By Shaw Local News Network

People gather along the Dixon riverfront to listen to performances from three blues bands in a file photo from Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, last year's Blues, Brew and BBQ event. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — Discover Dixon seeks more competitors in the barbecue portion of Blues, Brews and BBQ taking place Sept. 10 along the riverfront.

Organizers are looking for “food with soul.” All the competitors will be provided with St. Louis-style ribs. After that, it’s up to them.

It costs $100 to enter. Make checks payable to Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

Setup begins at 10 a.m. Cooks must bring their own tents, tables, chairs, supplies, ingredients, utensils and other devices to the Bean Blossom parking lot, 106 W. River St.

Cooks must turn in their creation — the finest six to eight bone-in pork ribs they’ve got. No outside alcohol is allowed on site.

Judging will be based on presentation, aroma, consistency, color and flavor.

The winner will receive $1,000. Second place gets $600 and third $400.

A registration portal is available on the discoverdixon.com site.

