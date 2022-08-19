SVACC’s Professional Women’s Network next lunch and learn event Sept. 21

STERLING- The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network committee announced that its fall Lunch and Learn, Crucial Conversations event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Champs Banquet Venue, 9 E. Third St.

Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 16.

Shane Brown, vice president for physician services and clinic operations at CGH Medical Center, is the presenter. Brown is also a certified instructor through Crucial Learning.

Brown will teach attendees communication skills for tough conversations where the stakes are high, opinions vary, and emotions run strong. There will be a 45-minute overview to help attendees get results when faced with difficult conversations.

Lunch will be provided Arthurs Garden Deli. The cost will be $15 for SVACC members and $20 for non-chamber members.

To register, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber at 815-625-2400.