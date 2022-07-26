Driver’s license and ID card expiration dates extended

SPRINGFIELD- Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until Thursday, Dec. 1. The previous expiration dates extension were originally scheduled to end on Sunday, July 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

White’s office expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line. To confirm eligibility for online renewal or to obtain your PIN, call 217-785-1424 or visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp.