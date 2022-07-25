CGH Medical Center will host oncology department open house

STERLING – CGH Medical Center will be hosting a community open house for its new oncology department from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the CGH Main Clinic, 101 E. Miller Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to open the new department at 4:30 p.m.

The newly constructed Oncology Department is 7,680 square feet and features nine exam rooms, two drawing rooms, two treatment rooms and 13 infusion bays.

CGH Medical Center is a local oncology leader that has been helping its patients for many years, with almost 20,000 office visits in 2021.