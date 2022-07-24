Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will have 2 shows in Walnut

WALNUT — Performances of the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, at W Field.

The circus tent will be raised at 9 a.m., with attendees being able to tour the grounds, learn all about life on the road, see the circus’s animals and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The circus’s Midway and box office will open at 4 p.m. and feature pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and a concession stand.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is in its 37th year. Signature acts are the big cats with Trey Key, aerialists Simone and Kelly, the Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo, Clown Leo Acton and Brandon Ayala on the Rola Bola.

Advance tickets will cost $12 for adults and $7 for seniors age 65 and older and children ages 2 to 12. Advance tickets are available for purchase at Avanti Foods, Citizens First State Bank, Ice Box, Walnut Acres Country Store, and the Walnut Public Library.

