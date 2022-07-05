Dixon Stage Left to hold production of 'The Mousetrap’

DIXON — Dixon Stage Left Theatre, 306 W. First St., will stage a production of the play “Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” at 7:30 p.m. from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16 and from Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 23. There will also be performances at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 and Sunday, July 24.

“The Mousetrap” tells the story of the aftermath of a local woman’s murder when the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.

Tickets for the play will be $15 for students and $30 for adults. Group ticket prices will be $25 for a group of six or more adults and $10 for a group of six of more students. Group tickets will only be available for advanced purchase. Links to ticket sales can be found at https://dixonstageleft.org/.